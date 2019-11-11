Check your email for $15 off a $75 purchase at Amazon
The holiday shopping season is rapidly approaching, and for select Citi credit card holders, the next purchase at Amazon.com may be even more rewarding. A round of emails went out Monday afternoon, offering $15 back as a statement credit when you spend $75 with Amazon between Nov. 11 and Dec. 31, 2019. I received the offer on my Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ MasterCard®, while fellow TPG staffers received an identical email on their Citi Prestige cards.
Note that this doesn’t have to be all at once, so you can spread out the $75 in spending across multiple purchases. However, Amazon typically doesn’t actually run your credit card until your purchase ships, so make sure that you allow for any possible delays. Once you’ve hit a cumulative $75 in spending, you’ll enjoy a one-time, $15 statement credit — which will be applied within two billing cycles of hitting the threshold.
This new discount comes on the heels of another round of offers that went out earlier this month, including gifts being sent to Prestige cardholders and bonuses of up to 2,500 points or miles for making online purchases. I received that second offer on my Citi AA Executive card, and since Amazon is (obviously) an online purchase, I’ll enjoy $15 off plus the following haul of American miles (note that I’m assuming the statement credit will take $15 of earning-eligible spending away):
- $60 x 5 miles/$ = 300 AAdvantage miles (worth $4.20)
As a result, I’m getting $19.20 worth of value by making a $75 purchase, a 25.6% return.
Since this is a targeted offer, you’ll want to check your email to see if you’re eligible, as there doesn’t appear to be a publicly available link for registration. The subject line of the email I received says, “Earn $15 back this holiday season with Citi at Amazon.com” if you want to quickly search for a similar offer in your own inbox.
