Here’s the link to apply for the Citi Rewards+ Card with a 15,000-point sign-up bonus.
The new Citi Rewards+ Card and the Citi Rewards+ Student Card both recently launched with a unique feature: rounding up your earnings on all purchases to the nearest 10 points. So, you’re guaranteed to earn at least 10 points on each purchase — making the cards a compelling choice for small purchases. Here’s the basics you should know about these two new no-fee cards.
Sign-up Bonus: The Citi Rewards+ Card is offering a 15,000-point sign-up bonus after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within three months of account opening. The student version, the Citi Rewards+ Student Card, is offering a 2,500-point sign-up bonus after you spend $500 in purchases with your card within three months of account opening. Although these sign-up bonuses aren’t particularly impressive, that’s understandable since neither card carries an annual fee. Note that the sign-up bonus isn’t available if you received a new card member bonus for Citi Rewards+, Citi ThankYou Preferred, Citi Premier/Citi Premier or Citi Prestige, or if you have closed any of these cards, in the past 24 months.
Category Bonuses: Both cards earn 2x ThankYou points at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1x points thereafter. You’ll earn 1x points on all other purchases. Consumer expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average household spends $4,363 on “food at home” and $1,969 on “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil,” so if your spending is similar to the average consumer you’ll slightly exceed the $6,000 per year in 2x earning for these categories. Merchants must classify themselves as a supermarket or gas station in order for you to earn 2x points though, so warehouse clubs, wholesale clubs, superstores, discount stores, department stores and convenience stores may not provide 2x earning. Points are rounded after the additional points are awarded for 2x qualifying purchases.
0% Intro APR: The Rewards+ Card offers 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.49% – 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. If you need to transfer a balance or finance a large purchase, this card can help you do so — but be sure to pay off your balance completely within the 0% APR period. The student version also offers 0% intro APR on purchases for seven months, after which the variable APR will be 16.49% – 26.49% based on your creditworthiness.
Earning Citi ThankYou Points: The points earned by the Citi Rewards+ cards are considered “basic” Citi ThankYou points, which means you generally can’t transfer them to travel partners — the exception being JetBlue. Instead, you can redeem the points for 1 cent each toward travel booked through the Citi portal, gift cards or statement credits. But, if you also have the Citi Prestige or the Citi Premier Card, you can move points from your Rewards+ account to your Prestige or Premier account and then transfer them to other partners. If you have the Prestige or Premier, TPG’s latest valuations peg the value of the sign-up bonus on the Citi Rewards+ Card at $255. If you don’t have the Prestige or the Premier, the sign-up bonus on the Rewards+ Card is worth $150.
Benefits and Perks: When you redeem your ThankYou Points, you’ll receive 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou Points redeemed per calendar year. This means that if you redeem 10,000 ThankYou Points, you’ll receive 1,000 ThankYou Points back. Both cards also give you access to the Citi Concierge and Citi Private Pass.
Bottom Line
If you already have the Citi Prestige, getting the Citi Rewards+ Card can boost your earnings by giving you two ThankYou points per dollar spent at supermarkets and gas stations. Likewise, if you already have the Citi Premier, getting the Citi Rewards+ would boost your earnings at the supermarket. By adding the Rewards+ Card you’d be getting a 3.4% return on these purchases. Of course, there are other cards that will give you higher return at grocery stores and gas stations, but if you’re looking to stockpile Citi ThankYou points the Rewards+ Card is a good way to do so in conjunction with the Prestige or Premier.
If you don’t have the Citi Prestige or the Citi Premier yet, and aren’t planning on signing up for the Citi Prestige when it relaunches later this month, the Citi® Double Cash Card may be a better choice long-term than the Citi Rewards+ Card since it provides 2% back on everything (1% back when you pay, and 1% back when you buy). But, the Rewards+’s sign-up bonus and earning at least 10 points on all purchases can be appealing, particularly if you make a lot of small purchases.
