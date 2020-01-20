New 25% Citi ThankYou transfer bonus to Qantas
If you collect Citi ThankYou Rewards and have points stashed, listen up because you’re in luck.
From now through Feb. 22, 2020, targeted members who transfer Citi ThankYou points to Qantas will receive a 25% bonus. That means that the normal transfer rate of 1:1 will now net you 1:1.25. TPG Senior Editor Jasmin Baron on her Citi Prestige® Card.
Related: Complete guide to maximizing the Qantas Frequent Flyer program
While Qantas might not be an airline you fly regularly, it’s important to remember that it’s is a member of the Oneworld alliance. That means you can use Qantas points to book award travel on partners such as American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines (and even non-alliance partners like Emirates) This option opens up a huge selection of airlines and award opportunities.
Qantas allows you to use points for seat upgrades as well as hotel stays, and even combine points and cash in its online shopping portal, giving you even more options to find maximum value for your points. The Qantas Frequent Flyer program is interesting because it’s also a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One Miles, and Marriott Bonvoy points.
Related: Increased Marriott Bonvoy offers: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points
Note that if you have an immediate need for points, we found that it typically takes two days to transfer Citi points to Qantas.
