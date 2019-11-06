Targeted Citi Prestige cardholders receiving end of year Tiffany gift
Banks that issue premium credit cards are constantly looking for new ways to retain and excite valuable customers. Lately, Citibank has been showing some Citi Prestige® cardholders how much they appreciate them this year by giving them the opportunity to select a gift from iconic jeweler Tiffany.
The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, carries the Citi Prestige and received a card in the mail inviting him to choose a gift from Tiffany.
After going online with his invitation, Brian’s choices were:
- Chrome Ballpoint Pen
- Crystal Platter
- Old-Fashioned Drinking Glasses
- Tiffany Sheer Eau de Toilette
- Crystal Bowl
- Picture Frame
- Red Wine Glasses
He chose the red wine glasses, because you can never have too many of those.
The Citi Prestige lost some key benefits earlier in the year, including the 4th Night Free perk being limited to two bookings per year and adding further restrictions in how they can booked. In addition, cardholders have seen the annual fee increase from $450 to $495, though if you use the card’s $250 travel credit, the net annual fee is a more reasonable $245. However, Brian is still getting huge value out of the 4th Night Free perk, along with now earning 5 points per dollar on dining. The card isn’t as valuable as it once was, but can still warrant paying the annual fee for the right user.
Bottom line
The Citi Prestige card has definitely taking a beaten in 2019, but if there’s a Citi Prestige card in your wallet, you’ll want to keep an eye on the mail to see if you were lucky enough to get chosen for this offer. A Tiffany blue box showing up on your doorstep might create some short-term good feelings about your Citi Prestige. Just make sure you’re realistic about the card’s remaining benefits.
