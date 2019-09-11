This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The next time you dine out, consider using your Citi credit card. That’s because Citi is partnering with No Kid Hungry to donate healthy meals to children in need.
Here’s what you need to know.
First, you’ll want to enroll your eligible Citi card at dineout.citi.com. Then, when you spend $5 or more dining out from now until Dec. 1, Citi will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry, up to $2 million (enough for 20 million meals for kids).
Citi has committed to a multi-million, multi-year investment and is a sponsor of the No Kid Hungry Dinner series that takes place around the country.
We tested the promotion on several cards, including the Citi Prestige® Card, Citi Rewards+℠ Card and CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®.
Charitable giving opportunities like this make it a good time to consider signing up for a Citi card. You can find a few of our favorites below:
- CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
- Citi Rewards+ Card
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®
- Citi Premier℠ Card
- Citi Prestige® Card
- Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
The information for the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer
Note that Citi is eliminating many of the shopping and travel benefits that cardholders have come to expect.
Features such as Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection, Baggage Delay and Lost Baggage Protection, Citi Price Rewind, 90-Day Return Protection and many others will be discontinued effective Sept. 22 across the majority — if not all — of Citi’s cards.
Featured photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.