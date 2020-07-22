How your Citi card may be your ticket to free entertainment — even while at home
At TPG, we want to help you maximize every cardholder benefit. Your credit card is more than just a purchasing tool. And depending on the exact card you have, you may have access to benefits including purchase protection, free shipping and even access to entertainment experiences.
For Citi cardholders, one of those perks is the Citi Entertainment program. You get presale and preferred tickets, VIP experiences and sometimes even complimentary entry to select activities — now including virtual events.
While almost all in-person experiences this year have been canceled, there are still ways Citi Entertainment can help you experience events from your couch. Let’s check out what the Citi Entertainment program is all about — both in the virtual space and the physical world (once the entertainment industry reopens again). Here are five things to keep in mind about the program:
In This Post
It can get you inside access (even from home)
In a non-COVID-19 environment, Citi Entertainment (formerly called Citi Private Pass) can help cardholders gain early or preferred access to thousands of events worldwide. From concerts to movies to sporting events, there is a vast array of experiences to choose from.
This is what Citi has to say about its Entertainment benefit:
“Citi customers get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events annually, including presale tickets and VIP packages to the year’s hottest concerts, sporting events, dining experiences plus complimentary movie screenings and more.”
While most in-person events have been canceled, there are a variety of virtual events that are still available from at-home wine tastings to concerts and more. This month alone, there are live cooking demonstrations, a series of fireside chats and online streaming of classic movies.
It’s a perk on all Citi cards
If your card is issued by Citi, you’re golden in terms of Citi Entertainment access. All Citi credit cards that display Visa, Mastercard, or the American Express logo, as well as Citibank debit cards that display the Mastercard logo, are eligible.
There is one downside to keep in mind. The card used to access presale or the event itself must also be the card you use to purchase tickets or access most virtual events. While the Citi Premier still currently earns 2x on entertainment purchases, that bonus category will eventually disappear depending on when you applied for the card. You won’t be able use a higher-earning card such as the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card (which earns 4% on entertainment) to maximize those purchases.
Sign up for the email list to be first on the list
Citi offers cardholders the chance to opt into semi-regular emails that loop you into the latest event happenings. While yet another email subscription might not sound exciting, this is particularly helpful to stay up-to-date on free tickets or events with limited capacity. These event tickets are typically snatched up quickly, and access is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Watch out for ticket limits and event restrictions
When physical events restart again, note that there are often strict ticket limits and event restrictions. In many cases, you’ll be taken to a third-party website of the ticket seller and must adhere to their rules about how many tickets you can buy. Also, “presale” doesn’t always mean you’ll have first dibs to every seat — only a limited number of tickets are reserved for Citi cardholders.
Other credit card companies have a similar benefit
Entertainment experiences that come with your credit card isn’t unique to Citi credit cards. Many card networks and issuers actually offer some form of this benefit.
Mastercard, for instance, has its Priceless Cities program that offers cardholders exclusive access to events. In the virtual space, Mastercard has acoustic live concerts, video chats with celebrities and more. Amex and Chase both have a host of virtual and in-person experiences as well, as do many major hotel and airline brands.
Bottom line
Citi Entertainment isn’t a game-changer by any means, but it’s a solid perk for any Citi cardholder. During the pandemic, you can check out Citi’s selection of virtual entertainment and when in-person events can safely happen again, you’ll be in-the-know about yet another cardholder benefit.
