Last Day: Earn 50k Miles With the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Citi is a TPG advertising partner
We recently learned the end date for the current elevated offer on the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard: October 16, 2018. As discerning minds might note, that’s tomorrow, so now is truly your last chance to sign up with the increased bonus.
The standard bonus for this card is 30,000 miles after meeting the minimum spending requirement, but until tomorrow, you can earn 50,000 miles when you spend $2,500 on the card in the first three months. Those extra 20,000 miles represent an additional $280 based on our valuations. You can use the 50,000 miles from this sign-up bonus to book two domestic round-trip awards in economy, or a round-trip in first. In addition to redeeming miles for American Airlines flights, you can book flights on other carriers such as Cathay Pacific and Qatar.
The Citi AAdvantage Platinum Card has a $99 annual fee that’s waived for the first 12 months, and it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. The card got a refresh this year, adding new 2x bonus categories: Now, in addition to earning 2 miles per dollar on American Airlines purchases, this card earns 2x miles at restaurants and gas stations. You’ll earn 1 mile per dollar on all other spending. Another new perk is the ability to earn a $100 AA flight discount by spending $20,000 or more on the card in an account year and renewing your card.
Other card benefits include a first bag checked for free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to four companions on the same reservation, priority boarding and 25% off in-flight purchases.
We don’t know exactly when the 50,000-mile sign-up bonus will come down tomorrow, so your best bet is to apply sooner than late today if you’re interested. For more info on the card, check out our review.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.