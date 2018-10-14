Last Chance to Earn 75k Miles With the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
You have less than a week left to nab the elevated 75,000-mile sign-up bonus on the Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard. This elevated offer has been available since late July, and it now has an end date: Oct. 18, 2018.
To earn 75,000 miles with this increased sign-up bonus, you’ll need to spend $7,500 in the first three months. That’s one of the higher minimum spending requirements out there, especially for a personal credit card, but if it’s doable for you, it could definitely be worth it. Based on our valuations, 75,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles are worth $1,050. There’s no shortage of ways to use those miles, both on AA and on its Oneworld partners.
The Citi AAdvantage Executive Card has a $450 annual fee, but it comes with Admirals Club membership, so you, along with two guests can access American Airlines’ airport lounges. Better yet, you can add up to 10 authorized users to this card for free, and they all get Admirals Club access with two free guests as well. So if you’re able to utilize that benefit, the annual fee could be well worth it considering that Admirals Club membership costs $550 a year for a non-AA elite.
Other card perks include 2x miles on all American Airlines purchases and 1 mile per dollar on all other spending. You’ll also get priority check-in and priority airport screening (where available) as well as early boarding on American. And if you’re working toward AAdvantage elite status, the ability to earn 10,000 EQMs when you spend $40,000 on the card in a calendar year could come in handy.
75,000 miles isn’t the highest sign-up bonus we’ve ever seen on the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card, but it’s still much better than the standard offer of 50,000 miles. If you’re interested, make sure to apply before Oct. 18.
