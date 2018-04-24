This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Existing users of the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard learned on Tuesday that the card will soon be getting a refresh. For the first time, the co-branded American Airlines credit card from Citi will offer bonus categories beyond extra points on purchases with the airline itself, plus an additional flight discount benefit.
First, here’s how the new earning rates will break down:
- 2x miles at restaurants
- 2x miles at gas stations
- 2x on American Airlines purchases
- 1x on everything else
On top of adding bonus categories for restaurants and gas purchases, the card will also come with a $100 American Airlines flight discount after making $20,000 in purchases in a cardmember year and renewing the card. The $100 certificate is redeemable for tickets purchased on flights operated by certain airlines (including American, Compass, ExpressJet and others) and must be used on itineraries that originate in the US, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands. The flight discount is also redeemable on any Oneworld or AA codeshares when booked through aa.com or by calling AA reservation
Along with these generally positive changes, there’s also a small bit of negative news — when the new terms take effect, the annual fee will be increasing from $95 to $99 per year. A $4 increase isn’t the end of the world, and new cardholders will continue to have the annual fee waived during the first year of cardmembership.
Overall, these are some pretty nice changes for the card. Whether or not 2x AAdvantage miles on restaurants and gas stations are worth prioritizing this card in your wallet over other options will depend on your individual points and miles strategy and travel goals. The $100 credit is also a positive, but it requires a significant amount of spend on the card in one year.
For new cardholders, you’ll see the new earn rates and benefits beginning May 3, 2018, and for existing cardholders, the changes will kick in on July 22, 2018. If you’re interested in learning more about the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum card, you can read about all the benefits and perks in these stories:
