Are you a country music fan with a Citi American Airlines cobranded card? Then we have good news for you.
Starting Tuesday, Citi AAdvantage cardholders exclusively have the opportunity to buy tickets to a Luke Bryan concert in New York City.
The concert will be held on Dec. 3 at Hammerstein Ballroom — an intimate (by NYC standards) 12,000-square-foot double decker venue in Midtown Manhattan.
Tickets are only available to those with a Citi AAdvantage card (which must be used for the purchase), and there is a limit of four tickets per customer. Prices start at $100 for general admission. Citi AAdvantage cards include the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard and its CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard or the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard.
Cardholders can purchase tickets here. To unlock the ticket prices, you must enter the first six digits of your cobranded Citi/AA card. Seating options range from standing room only general admission on the floor, seated general admission on the second balcony and two options for box seats.
The event is part of Citi’s Private Pass — an event series from Citi that includes concerts, sports, entertainment and dining.
