You know you can’t carry scissors through security, right? If you need a reminder on what can and cannot go on board, visit Lithuania: Travelers passing through Vilnius Airport (VNO) this month can spot a cheeky Christmas tree made entirely out of confiscated items.
The handmade Christmas tree is primarily composed of scissors — hundreds of pairs of them — spray painted forest green to simulate an evergreen. Other brightly colored items are sprinkled around for visual interest: Cigarette lighters, toy guns, more scissors, a variety of blades and box cutters, nail clippers, bullet cases, chisels, wrenches, ever so many Swiss Army knives and oh-so-much more.
The crowning glory is a beautiful star atop the tree, which appears to be made of 10 cheese knives arranged in a circle, business ends out.
It’s frustrating, embarrassing and inconvenient to be called out of line for a secondary bag check, especially when passing through an airport where the rules are stricter than they are at home. And on the other side, security officials are beyond weary of repeating the same messages over and over again.
So, take the Lithuanian airport’s advice to heart: “If you don’t want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year’s Christmas tree — better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight.”
