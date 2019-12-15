Best spots for Christmas Day dining out in London
If you’re considering or planning to visit London over Christmas, then it’ll be good to know where Christmas dinner is being served. Some of you won’t have invites into Londoners homes, and will need to dine out. But with the average Christmas Day dinner costing $59 per person to make at home, you may actually save money.
There will be many restaurants closed on Christmas Day in London, so for the ones that are open, you’ll need a reservation. Also remember to organize your travel, as there will be very limited public transit services.
Below is our guide to the best of London on Christmas Day 2019.
North London
Radici, Islington
Chef Francesco Mazzei offers an Italian Christmas Day menu at $87 per person, which includes antipasti, winter vegetable, venison lasagne, turkey with pumpkin, lentils and dumplings, followed by panettone tiramisu. A vegetarian menu is also on offer for $73 per person.
The Spaniards Inn, Hampstead
This historic pub that appears in Charles Dickens’ Pickwick Papers is known to go all out on Christmas Day — and on offer, you can expect more than the usual turkey dinner. For $97 per head, you can choose from turkey breast, beef sirloin, nut and mushroom Wellington, pan-fried trout and lamb rump.
York & Albany, Camden
This place is right by Regent’s Park, so you can have your dinner and finish with a stroll with the family. On offer is a four-course menu including a vegan option for $127 per person including a glass of prosecco on arrival.
Central London
Cinnamon Club, Westminster
If you are sick of Christmas dinners by the time 25 December comes, then you may wish to go for something different. Options here include chargrilled king prawns, clove-infused goose breast, spice-crusted halibut and paneer and fruit kofta. For dessert, don’t miss the garam masala Christmas pudding with cinnamon custard. The menu is priced at $166 per person and includes a sparking cocktail on arrival.
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Knightsbridge
Set in the Mandarin Oriental, this two Michelin-star restaurant has on offer a six-course Christmas lunch menu for $366 per person or a three-course menu for those under 13 years of age for $166. You can expect to be taken on a tour of your senses with the menu including kedgeree, powdered duck breast and Christmas tipsy cake. A wine pairing is also available starting at $127 per person.
Laurent At Café Royal, Piccadilly
Celebrate Christmas Manhattan-style for $187 per person. Choose between blue lobster or gin-cured salmon before a traditional main with goose-fat roast potatoes. Top it off with a festive mandarin-pistachio baked Alaska.
Percy & Founders, Fitzrovia
If you are a large group then you can feast in the Dining Room which features a doorway of a Grade II listed Fitzrovia chapel. Smaller groups dine on long marble tables or you can opt for the private dining experience which comes with a drinks trolly. The Christmas Day menu is priced at $114 per person for three courses and includes lobster, terrine, celeriac hazelnut soup or parsnip tarte tatin for starter. You have the choice of turkey, halibut, chestnut and pumpkin Wellington or stuffed aubergine for main course and white chocolate bread and butter pudding, winter orchard tart, Christmas pudding or a cheese board for dessert. Each set menu includes a glass of Billecart-Salmon “Brut-Réserve” champagne on arrival.
West London
190 Queen’s Gate, Kensington
This place offers a six-course lunch menu for $114 curated by a recipient of a Michelin star, chef Daniel Galmiche. The menu includes cured trout, Jerusalem artichoke soup, turkey with all the trimmings and sourdough sauce, sorbet and lemon cake and a dark chocolate yule log.
The Prince Bonaparte, Westbourne Park
This stylish, Art Deco pub offers a five-course Christmas Day menu that starts with bucks fizz and canapés on arrival. The menu begins with cauliflower and truffle soup followed by cured salmon before the main turkey dinner or vegetarian option of wild mushroom, spinach and beauvale blue filo. You have the choice between a Christmas pudding or dark chocolate millionaire’s tart as well as mince pies and coffee.
East London
Nobu, Shoreditch
Not a hint of turkey dinner in this Japanese buffet-style Christmas lunch for $106 per person, which includes a glass of Champagne. Perfect for a taste of fine dining without the typical Christmas dishes. The feast includes a main dish and unlimited access to the brunch and dessert bar.
Coach and Horses, Leyton
Known for serving one of the “best roasts in London” according to London Eater and Salon Prive, the Coach and Horses offer a Christmas Day menu for $93 (half price for children).
The Stratford Brasserie, Stratford
This place offers a five-course festive menu including Norfolk turkey, Cumbrian beef Wellington, crown prince squash ravioli and butter poached turbot. The menu is priced at $87 per person with a glass of Champagne on arrival.
Duck and Waffle, Bishopsgate
The highest 24-hour restaurant in London is open for Christmas lunch. The menu includes turkey with cornbread stuffing and maple-baked sweet potatoes, lobster cocktail with Ossetra caviar, nut Wellington, Christmas pudding souffle and a chocolate-dusted pine panna cotta pine cone. The menu is priced at $147 per person.
South London
North Pole, Greenwich
The Christmas Day set menu is priced at $73, which includes four starters, four mains and four desserts to choose from. The North Pole also has a shisha lounge and terrace to wind down after lunch with the family.
Cannizaro House by Hotel du Vin, Wimbledon
Salmon gravadlax, goat cheese salad, free-range turkey, Christmas pudding dripping with brandy sauce and chocolate clementine yule log with coconut ice cream are all featured on this festive menu. It’s priced at $159 per person.
Ting at The Shard, London Bridge
Ting celebrates the best of British fare including a four-course menu with traditional turkey with all the trimmings and homemade Christmas pudding with brandy butter. It’s $237per person or $337 per person with wine parings.
Bottom line
Dining out on Christmas Day is something that’s becoming more popular, especially for those visiting for the holidays. This guide has you covered no matter where you are in the British capital — let someone else do all the work!
Featured photo by ZAKmac/Getty Images.
