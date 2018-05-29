This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
In March, Air Tahiti Nui announced it would be flying its new Boeing 787 Dreamliner to the US. Now, the airline has unveiled its new livery and pictures of the cabin that it will install on the 787-9.
The airline will start taking delivery of the Dreamliners later this year and will operate a total of four by the end of 2019 — replacing its aging fleet of five Airbus A340s.
We’ve got our first peek at the airline’s new livery, which is decked out in traditional Tahitian colors and art:
And another view from of the front on the ground:
The 787-9 is split into three different cabins with business, premium economy and economy.
Business class features 30 fully flat B/E Aerospace Diamond seats, similar to some of American’s or Royal Jordanian’s biz seats, in a 2-2-2 layout.
Comparable to other 787s, the premium economy cabin features 32 Zodiac 535 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration. You’ll have a reasonable 38 inches of pitch and footrests to boot.
And the back of the plane will feature 232 seats in economy laid out in a 3-3-3 configuration — similar to many other 787 seating arrangements. Seats will have 79 centimeters of pitch, the airline said, which roughly converts to 31 inches.
Renderings of the economy and premium economy seats show large IFE screens which should make the flying experience a little more enjoyable. Everyone on board will receive an amenity kit too.
Flights to the US on the new aircraft will launch on November 7 from Papeete (PPT) to Los Angeles (LAX), operating three times a week.
Air Tahiti Nui allow flyers to redeem American Advantage miles for flights. When flying from the US, it will cost you 40,000 miles for a one-way ticket in economy and 80,000 miles one-way in business. Premium economy rates are not currently available. You can also earn American miles when flying on a cash fare on the carrier.
Featured image courtesy of Air Tahiti Nui.
