You might want to check your email if you’re a frequent Lyft rider.
TPG’s Brendan Dorsey was targeted for a $20 Lyft credit on his business account. You can get it by taking one ride under your business profile before June 30. The credit will be applied toward rides taken on personal accounts before June 30.
One thing to note is that you don’t need to own a business to create a business profile. And you can have both a business and personal account to separate work from non-work trips. If you don’t already have a business profile you may not be eligible for this promotion, as it appears to be targeted, although a few TPG staffers were targeted for the promotion. You should check your email to see if you’re eligible.
Lyft has an ongoing promotion where you will receive a $5 credit after taking five rides under your business profile. Note that each ride under your business profile will need to cost $10 or more to qualify for that credit. And remember to book the ride under your business profile, not under your personal account. You can easily switch between business and personal rides with two taps after inputting your destination.
To maximize your spending with Lyft, make sure to use a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Citi Premier Card which would earn you 3x points, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, which will net you 2x points or 2x miles, respectively. You can also connect your Delta SkyMiles account with Lyft to earn 1x-2x SkyMiles on rides.
