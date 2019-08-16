This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Credit card issuers send us so many emails on a daily basis, from statements to fraud alerts to advertising, that it can be easy to tone it all out and just hit delete. However, a small number of emails are worth reading, as they contain targeted offers to earn bonus points or cash. Per Doctor of Credit, a number of Amex cardholders have been targeted to earn $10 or $20 by completing a short survey.
To see if you’re eligible, search your email for the following subject line (and make sure to check your spam folder and trash as well): “Small Business owners – We’d like your feedback.” I was targeted for the survey on my Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card.
The survey took no more than 10 minutes to complete, and began with a number of screening questions in order to determine eligibility. According to Doctor of Credit, if you select “full time employment” you’ll screen out and won’t be eligible to complete the survey. I selected small business owner and was able to complete the survey without any problems.
The questions centered around what benefits you’d like to see added to the Bonvoy Business credit card, and how certain changes might affect your use of the card. At the beginning of the survey you agree not to disclose any of the specific details that are shared with you, and while card issuers perform market research like this on a regular basis, we have no indication that Amex is planning any upcoming changes to the Bonvoy Business credit card. For now, just sit back and enjoy an easy $20 for a few minutes of your time.
