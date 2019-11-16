Rent a camper van from $1 and hit the road this holiday season
Pack up your bags and get ready for the cheapest road trip of your life because imoova is offering relocation rentals from $1 (including deals in Australia and New Zealand if you’re feeling adventurous).
Whether you’re going to visit family in a different state for the holidays or just want to take a road trip, this service could be a real money saver. So how does it work? Rather than paying drivers to relocate rentals, imoova will essentially pay you to do it for a $1 charge per day. Additional inclusions include a preset amount for gas, toll roads and other extras but it depends on the route. There will also be a $25 booking fee, but considering the other discounts on these “rentals,” it’s still a great deal when compared to the typical rental price of camper vans.
Availability: U.S. (through imoova)
Cost: $1+ per day, plus a $25 booking fee
Dates: November – December 2019 depending on route
Here are some examples of what you can book:
San Francisco, CA to Los Angeles, CA including $100 fuel refund:
Las Vegas, NV to San Francisco, CA including $100 fuel refund:
Las Vegas, NV to Dallas, TX including $200 fuel refund:
Using the right credit card is important when renting a car because some cards provide primary car rental coverage. Unfortunately, most credit cards that include primary car rental coverage — including the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which is a go-to card when renting vehicles — explicitly exclude recreational vehicles.
Most Citi cards provide coverage for RV rentals that is secondary in the US and primary abroad. But, as of September 22, 2019 this coverage will be discontinued. So, although this is the last summer your Citi Premier Card will provide coverage for rentals, you’ll likely still want to keep it around for 3x earning on general travel expenses (including gas stations).
Even if you have a credit card that provides car rental insurance when renting an RV, remember that this insurance usually only covers damage to the vehicle you rent. You’ll still want to make certain that your personal car insurance or other insurance covers liability for damage caused to other cars and personal property as well as injuries to people involved in an accident.
For more info, checking out our guides to renting an RV and how to RV with the family (and have some fun along the way).
Featured photo by Stanislaw Pytel/Getty Images.
