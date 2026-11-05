Good news for travelers who prefer vacation rentals over luxury hotels: Chase is giving select cardholders thousands of new ways to put their travel benefits to use.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, The Edit by Chase Travel℠ will include more than 10,000 curated vacation homes in addition to its existing collection of luxury hotels and resorts.

That means eligible Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) and J.P. Morgan Reserve® cardholders will soon be able to use their annual The Edit statement credits toward vacation home stays — and potentially enjoy additional perks as part of their stay (minimum four-night stay required).

Here's what to know about the expansion.

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The information for the J.P. Morgan Reserve card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Chase Travel is adding more than 10,000 vacation homes to The Edit

If you're unfamiliar, The Edit by Chase Travel is a curated collection of luxury hotels and resorts that offers eligible cardholders additional perks when booking through the Chase Travel portal (minimum two-night stay required).

Currently featuring more than 1,500 hotels and resorts, the collection will expand to include more than 10,000 vacation homes beginning Jan. 1.

The homes will be curated by Plum Guide, a luxury vacation rental platform that evaluates properties using "more than 150 criteria related to comfort, design and location".

This builds on Chase Travel's partnership with Plum Guide, announced in April 2026, which brought luxury vacation rentals to more Chase cardholders through the travel portal.

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With the latest expansion, eligible Reserve cardholders will have access to a curated collection of vacation homes through The Edit, complete with premium benefits.

Cardholders will also have the flexibility to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points toward these stays through Chase Travel.

Additionally, Sapphire Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders will have access to Reserve Travel Designers, who can help match travelers with vacation homes and provide personalized concierge assistance before, during and after their stays.

Related: I’ve been using the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business for a year — here’s why I’m keeping it

What benefits will cardholders receive when booking vacation homes?

One of the biggest draws of booking a hotel through The Edit is the additional perks that come with a qualifying stay (minimum two-night stay required).

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Depending on the property, these can include complimentary breakfast for two, a $100 property credit, room upgrades when available and early check-in and late checkout.

Vacation home bookings through The Edit will come with a different set of benefits.

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Eligible cardholders can receive:

A $150 in-stay credit toward offerings such as massages, private chefs or airport pickups

Early check-in, when available

Late checkout, when available

There's an important catch, however: Vacation home stays must be at least four nights to qualify for these The Edit benefits. Some benefits are subject to availability and may vary by property.

Eligible cardholders will also be able to use their annual The Edit statement credits toward qualifying vacation home bookings.

As a refresher, here's how those credits break down:

Card Annual The Edit statement credits Chase Sapphire Reserve Up to $500 (split into two up-to-$250 credits that can be used at any time but cannot be combined) for prepaid bookings of two nights or more booked via Chase Travel Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ Up to $500 (split into two up-to-$250 credits that can be used at any time but cannot be combined) for prepaid bookings of two nights or more booked via Chase Travel, increasing to up to $1,000 in 2027* J.P. Morgan Reserve Up to $500 (split into two up-to-$250 credits that can be used at any time but cannot be combined) for prepaid bookings of two nights or more booked via Chase Travel

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2027, the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business will offer four statement credits of up to $250 each for The Edit stays that can be used throughout the year. That's up from two statement credits of up to $250 each available on the card in 2026.

Keep in mind that while a two-night prepaid booking may qualify for the statement credit, vacation home stays must be at least four nights to receive the additional The Edit benefits.

Also, be aware that while you can redeem Ultimate Rewards points for eligible bookings, stays paid entirely with points do not qualify for The Edit statement credits under Chase's current terms. If you want to use the statement credit, you'll need to make an eligible prepaid purchase with your card.

Related: How to stack Sapphire Reserve credits for up to $500 off

Bottom line

The addition of more than 10,000 vacation homes to The Edit is welcome news for eligible Chase cardholders, particularly those who prefer the space and flexibility of a vacation rental over a traditional luxury hotel.

It also gives cardholders more options for using their annual The Edit statement credits, while offering perks such as a $150 in-stay credit and early check-in and late checkout when available.

Just keep the minimum-stay requirements in mind, and compare prices before booking to make sure you're getting the best value.

Related: Ways to use Chase Points (beyond flights and hotels)