Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve worth keeping vs the Ink Business Preferred during COVID-19?
It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of our credit card strategies in 2020. Cards that were once easily justifiable slots in our wallets are now less valuable, spending habits — and the cards we use the most — have shifted and perks we once held in high esteem have sat unused.
Many have started looking at which cards they should keep and which would be better to let go of in the short or even long term.
While we write a ton of guides comparing specific credit cards at TPG, those are typically done with the backdrop of our everyday lives rather than talking about the COVID-19 era. We’ve gotten a few reader questions about Chase cards specifically — is it worth keeping both the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card if travel is on hold for the time being?
Today, I’m walking through whether it still makes sense to have both cards and your options if you decide to downgrade one or the other.
Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Ink Business Preferred Overview
|Card
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|Sign-up bonus
|50,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months of account opening.
|100,000 points after you spend $15,000 in the first three months of account opening.
|Bonus categories
|10x on Lyft
3x on travel and dining
3x on groceries up to $1,000 per month starting Nov. 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021
1x on everything else
|3x on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on the following each account anniversary year:
Travel
Shipping
Internet, cable and phone services
Advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines
|Annual fee
|$550
|$95
|Portal redemption value
|1.5 cents per point
|1.25 cents per point
|Other benefits
|$300 travel credit
Priority Pass lounge access
$60 annual DoorDash credits (in 2020 and 2021)
$100 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years
Complimentary one-year DashPass membership
Complimentary Lyft Pink membership (which now includes free Grubhub+ and Seamless+ membership)
|Cell phone protection
|Additional cards
|$75
|$0
Is it worth keeping both?
The answer to this depends on your specific spending habits and goals.
The more expensive of the two to keep in your wallet is undoubtedly the Chase Sapphire Reserve, so it’s probably the first one someone would look at canceling or downgrading. But while it does come with a much higher annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Reserve also offers a much higher value potential than the Ink Business Preferred — even if you aren’t traveling as much currently because of the coronavirus.
Chase has been great about adjusting perks and adding new benefits to its Sapphire cards that it has kept using them still valuable throughout 2020. While you may not be using airport lounge access, there have been other opportunities to maximize the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
The card now offers a way to redeem your points for 1.5 cents each through the Pay Yourself Back program for more than just travel — including grocery stores, home improvement stores and dining establishments, including take-out and delivery services through April 30, 2021.
Additionally, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can now earn 3x on groceries (up to $1,000 per month) from Nov. 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, and can use their $300 travel credit for gas and groceries through June 30, 2021. And keep in mind that the Lyft Pink membership you get with the Reserve now includes Grubhub+ and Seamless+ to help you save on food delivery. All of these benefits make it easier to get the full value out of your card even if you aren’t traveling much right now.
While the Ink Business Preferred hasn’t added any knock-out perks, it is now part of the Pay Yourself Back program as well, offering the ability to redeem points for 1.25 cents each for online advertising and shipping purchases through Dec. 31, 2020.
If you can take advantage of the current set of perks and benefits offered, I’d recommend holding on to both, despite annual fees of $645. While you may not be traveling much right now, this isn’t permanent. And if the cards can still serve you in the short term well enough to justify the annual fees, it’s worth holding onto them until travel returns and you can start using them like you used to.
Should you cancel or downgrade?
Of course, if it simply doesn’t make sense for you to continue paying $645 in combined annual fees each year when you aren’t getting that much value from your credit cards, then you should consider canceling or downgrading.
In general, I recommend downgrading over canceling. That way, you can hold onto your credit limit and account history. And Chase has several solid options that you can downgrade to rather than outright canceling a card.
If you aren’t eligible for the current elevated Chase Sapphire Preferred Card’s sign-up bonus, then the CSP is an excellent option to downgrade from your Chase Sapphire Reserve. The card still earns 5x on Lyft (through March 2022) and 2x on dining and travel.
You’ll also get 2x on groceries (up to $1,000 per month) from Nov. 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021. The annual fee is much lower at $95, which is easier to justify when you’re not traveling as much right now.
If you still think you’ll utilize the Chase Sapphire Reserve but have concerns about the Ink Business Preferred, you can always try downgrading to the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card. The card earns 1.5% cash back on every business purchase and charges no annual fee. While you won’t earn full-fledged Ultimate Rewards points with the card, you can redeem for cash back or continue moving points to your Chase Sapphire Reserve account to get maximum value.
Bottom line
The Chase Sapphire Reserve and Ink Business Preferred are two excellent cards, but it can be hard to justify keeping both travel-centric cards when you may not be flying to far-flung destinations anytime soon. Luckily, Chase has been pretty good at adapting card benefits to help most people still get value from their Chase Ultimate Rewards cards.
If you maximize your $300 credit by using it on gas and groceries, take advantage of the Pay Yourself Back feature when it makes sense and still earn points on dining and (starting Nov. 1) grocery spending with your CSR, I’d recommend holding onto it.
As for the Ink Business Preferred, if you’re still able to use the more business-centric earning categories while you aren’t traveling as much, the lower $95 fee makes this card easy to justify keeping in my mind.
