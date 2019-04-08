This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A few easy ways to save on common travel and food purchases are available via Chase Offers, the Amex Offer competitor program launched by Chase last November.
While there are dozens of offers on users’ cards, we’ve found a few that are more enticing than others. Right now, select Chase cardholders can find two different offers to save at Starbucks and others to save at Airbnb and Hyatt.
Here’s a breakdown of the two Starbucks offers available:
- Earn 10% back on all of your Starbucks purchases until a $3.00 back maximum is reached. Offer expires 5/15/2019.
- Earn 5% back on all of your Starbucks purchases until a $1.50 back maximum is reached. Offer expires 5/15/2019.
While saving a $1.50 or $3 isn’t a whole lot, it’s still better than nothing. It’s worth noting that this offer will not work at Starbucks locations inside grocers, retailers, airports or hotels. However existing data points suggest that topping up your Starbucks account balance will trigger the offer.
There’s another offer for anyone staying at Hyatt by April 30:
- Stay at any domestic Hyatt and earn 15% back on your purchase when you spend a minimum of $100, with $38 back maximum. Offer only valid at Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Andaz, Hyatt Centric and Park Hyatt. Offer Expires 4/30/2019.
You’ll have to spend at least $100 to trigger the credit, but to maximize this offer you’d need to spend $254 to earn the $38 maximum in cashback. If you don’t have a stay before April 30, you can still prepay to earn the cashback. It’s unclear if purchasing gift cards through Hyatt’s website will trigger the credit since gift cards appear to be sold through Buyatab.com. If you want to go this route, be aware that you may not be able to receive the cashback through the Chase Offer.
And finally, there’s a nice little deal for those booking an Airbnb (or an Airbnb experience):
- Get 5% back on your Airbnb reservation, with a $28 maximum cash back. Payment for your completed stay must be made by 5/15/2019.
To hit $28 in cashback you’ll need to spend $560 with Airbnb. This is an easy offer to stack with Delta’s Airbnb partnership, which gives 1 SkyMile per dollar spent on Airbnb purchases — just make sure to book through this website to earn Delta miles.
I found most of these offers on both my Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited. Note that the offers are targeted, so you may not have any of them in your accounts. Any Chase credit card should be eligible for the Chase Offers program, so make sure to check your account regardless of product. If you have the offer on multiple cards, make sure to use the one that earns bonus points — for example you’d want to use your Chase Sapphire Reserve over your Freedom Unlimited with the Hyatt or Airbnb offer, since the Reserve earns 3x points on all travel purchases versus the Freedom Unlimited’s 1.5x.
If you’re unfamiliar with Chase offers, it works basically the same as Amex Offers. You’ll have to add the offer to your card and then make an eligible purchase before the offer expires.
To add one to your card, open your Chase mobile app, click on your credit cards and scroll to the bottom of the page where you’ll find ways to save. To add the offer to your card, just click “Add to Card,” and it should instantly be attached to your account. From there, make a purchase at the select retailer and await your cashback! Many similar offers are available through Bank of America’s BankAmeriDeals.
