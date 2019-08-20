This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Are you a Chase cardholder with a hotel stay coming up? If so, you might want to check your Chase Offers because several people in the TPG office have been targeted for a new great offer from Westin Hotels.
Here’s what you need to know.
You will get 15% back on your stay at a Westin property after spending $250 or more, up to $38 back. You must book directly with the hotel to take advantage of the offer and it’s only available at domestic US properties. Note that it’s a one-time offer and you must complete the transaction by September 20, although stays can be completed after that. You can consider prepaying for a stay if you want to take advantage of the deal for a stay after the deal end date.
Since Westin is part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, you’ll earn points for your stay. And because the credit is issued to your card account, you should still earn points on the full amount of the stay. While you need to spend $250 or more to trigger the credit, you’ll only need to spend $254 total to hit the maximum cash back of $38.
To check if you’ve been targeted, log into your Chase account online or through the Chase mobile app to see your Chase Offers.
