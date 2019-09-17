This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Chase first announced that it would start issuing credit cards with built-in contactless payment back in November 2018. The issuer has since rolled out several contactless versions of its most popular cards, and Chase Visa cardholders are now receiving cards with contactless capabilities upon approval and/or card renewal. In fact, The Points Guy himself just got a new contactless Chase Sapphire Reserve card in the mail.
If you’re wondering whether your current Chase card or a new card you’re considering applying for is contactless, you can check out Chase’s list of contactless credit cards on its site. But here’s the current list of Chase contactless credit cards available as of Sept. 9, 2019:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Chase Freedom Unlimited
- Chase Freedom
- Chase Slate Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
- United Explorer Card
- United TravelBank Card
- United Club Card
- British Airways Visa Signature Card
- Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card
- Iberia Visa Signature Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- World of Hyatt Credit Card
- Starbucks Rewards Visa Card
- Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card
- AARP Credit Card from Chase
If you currently have a non-contactless Chase card on this list, you should be able to reach out to request a new contactless card. I just requested a contactless version of my Chase Sapphire Preferred, and customer service responded that they would mail me a new contactless card immediately.
As far as business cards, when I spoke to a Chase representative earlier this year, Ink Business cards were all set to become contactless “soon.” Recently I reached out to them again to see if I could get an official rollout date, but the issuer wasn’t able to give me one.
Bottom line
Contactless payments have been around for years, just not in the United States. In some regions of the globe, such as Europe and Australia, contactless payments have been the standard for quite some time. During my recent trip to Croatia, for example, most vendors that accepted my Chase Sapphire Preferred (which was issued to me before Chase’s transition to contactless) assumed it was contactless until I pointed out that they would have to use the chip reader.
Chase was one of the first major issuers in the U.S. to embrace contactless technology. Fortunately, with the widespread acceptance of Apple Pay and Google Pay, contactless-enabled cards are finally being issued for certain cards across other card issuers as well — including Amex and Wells Fargo.
Related Article: These credit cards let you tap to pay
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.