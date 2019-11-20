Targeted: Earn 500 bonus points with your contactless Chase Visa card
Chase has come out with a new promotion for its cardholders, offering 500 points to customers who use its relatively new tap to pay feature. For the uninitiated, contactless cards allow customers to simply pull out their credit card and hold it up to a compatible terminal, which then reads and processes the card via an embedded chip. This eliminates the need to either swipe or insert your card in order to complete your transaction.
Thus far, it appears that the promotion is valid for a few different Chase Visa cards, though be sure to check your email to see if any of your cards are eligible. Here are the details of the offer:
- Earn 500 points when you use your contactless Chase Visa for three transactions totaling $1.75 or more.
- Offer valid from Nov. 20 to Dec. 31, 2019
That’s it! No need to register, and all you need to do is use your Chase contactless card at checkout. Several TPG staffers were targeted for this offer, with different cards: The World Of Hyatt Credit Card, the United Club℠ Card and the Chase Freedom (though other cards may be eligible too). Despite my gratuitous amount of Chase credit cards, I was unfortunately not targeted. I attribute this my already frequent use of contactless payment via Google Pay.
TPG values Chase Ultimate Rewards at 2.0 cents each, so being able to earn an additional 500 points (worth $10 by our valuations) on three small transactions is great return on spend. The same goes for Hyatt points, valued at 1.7 cents each (500 points = $8.50), and United Airlines miles, valued at 1.3 cents each (500 points = $6.50). Though 500 points isn’t a huge amount, any little bit counts — and there’s no easier way than simply tapping your credit card instead of swiping it.
