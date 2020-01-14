Check your email for targeted Chase card spending bonuses
If you have Chase credit cards, check your email for targeted promotions offering bonus points for spending. So far, we’ve seen these offers available on four different cards, though more may be included. You’ll need to register for these offers to be eligible for the bonus points, so make sure you click through the link on your email to be included.
TPG Senior Editor Jasmin Baron was targeted on her Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card, which is offering 2,000 bonus Southwest points after spending $4,000 on purchases between Jan. 15 and March 31, 2020. At TPG’s current valuation of 1.5 cents per Southwest point, this bonus is worth $30, which makes this a decent deal if you were already putting spend on your card — especially if you’re trying to earn Southwest’s coveted Companion Pass.
My The World Of Hyatt Credit Card was similarly targeted, with the same spending requirement and time frame. With TPG’s current valuation of 1.7 cents per World of Hyatt point, you’re netting $34 worth of points with this offer.
Otherwise, Doctor of Credit has reported that the Chase Freedom Unlimited, IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card and IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card are targeted for bonus points on specific categories of spend, including utilities, insurance, phone service and cable and internet services. Card holders can earn 5% cash back (Freedom Unlimited) or 5x points (IHG cards) on up to $2,000 in category spending from Jan. 15 to March 31, 2020.
This is a decent offer if you’d be using your card for purchases anyway, but keep in mind you’ll often get a better return when you use the right credit card in certain bonus categories. Check your email to see if you’ve received an offer and be sure to register and complete your spending before March 31, 2020.
