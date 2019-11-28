Caught in the act: Airport workers having fun, building snowman near runway
Well, that’s one way to remove snow from an airport. Spotted earlier this week by Instagram user Abigail Ladd, several workers at Denver International Airport (DEN) had their video of them building a snowman together go viral.
In the video, three workers wearing high-visibility vests collaborate to build the perfect Frosty in front of a Frontier Airlines jet (which makes sense, as the low-budget carrier is headquartered in Denver). Though he’s missing his corncob pipe and button nose, he’s as cute as ever thanks to the loving attention of this trio.
The winter season can cause havoc for airports, who face extreme weather and an influx of passengers who don’t normally travel. That doesn’t mean the holiday spirit is lacking, however, as just this week a Southwest employee was caught dancing while deicing a plane. This follows in the footsteps of other adorable airport videos, like the child who challenged a TSA officer to a dance-off and another Southwest employee breaking out some dance moves on the tarmac.
Now let’s hope those high spirits can carry us through some of the busiest travel days of the year.
