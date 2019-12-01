Catch a private jet home for the holidays with heavily discounted flights
Ever found yourself stuck in the holiday rush at the airport? You know the one I’m talking about— snaking TSA lines, hundreds of families with carts full of luggage and a handful of harried looking staff trying desperately to check everyone in on time. Have you ever wanted to get away from it all? How about aboard your very own private jet?
If this sounds like your holiday dream come true, you’re in luck, because private jet charter company New Flight Charters is offering heavily discounted tickets on board its empty-leg specials. These flights are made whenever an aircraft needs to move from one location to another without passengers — if, for example, it needs to relocate in order to pick up a scheduled charter. In this case, passengers can book the intermediate flight at a much cheaper rate than normal for a private flight.
A quick look at New Flight Charters empty leg specials page shows tons of flights available over the next month, whether you’re heading to New York or Nassau. Of course, cheap is relative, and while a flight won’t run you the regular $30,000 you’d normally have to shell out, it’ll still cost you a pretty penny:
If you’ve got an avgeek in the family, this could make a really awesome Christmas gift. There are hundreds of flights from which to choose, with listings going all the way to March. The website also specifies that there are too many to list and advises interested parties to call for more flights.
If you do choose to take advantage of this offer, make sure you pay with a credit card that maximizes return on airfare, because there are some serious points earning opportunities here that you won’t want to miss. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is an excellent option, as it offers 3x Ultimate Rewards on all travel. Booking a single flight above (like the $10,500 flight from Detroit to White Plains) will net you 31,500 Ultimate Rewards points. That’s enough for a night at a top-tier Hyatt hotel like the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, whose room rates regularly run into the $2,000+ range per night. Not a bad return!
Be right back, just hopping onboard my Gulfstream V.
Feature photo courtesy of Alberto Riva/ The Points Guy.
