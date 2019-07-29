This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’ll soon be a new airline livery to spot at Washington’s Dulles International Airport. Cabo Verde Airlines will add Washington to its route map this December, its second U.S. destination after Boston.
The carrier will begin thrice-weekly flights between Cabo Verde’s Sal (SID) airport and Washington Dulles (IAD) on Dec. 8, according to Diio by Cirium schedules and the company’s website. Cabo Verde will fly Boeing 757-200 aircraft on the route. Cabo Verde’s new Dulles flights were first reported by Airline Route.
Related: The Best Credit Cards for Airline Lounge Access
Cabo Verde, formerly known as Cape Verde, is a Portuguese-speaking island nation that lies off the West Coast of Africa. The flight from SID to IAD covers a distance of 3,607 miles, according to the Great Circle Mapper website.
Also in December, the airline will also begin new service to Luanda (LAD) in Angola, and to Porto Alegre (POA) in Brazil.
Boston Logan (BOS) is Cabo Verde’s only other U.S. destination, according to Diio. The airline serves the New England city from the country’s Praia (RAI) airport.
Related: Air France Unveils Updated Lounge at Washington Dulles
Cabo Verde is the latest new airline to land at Dulles this year. Alitalia began service to Washington from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) in May, and TAP Air Portugal from Lisbon (LIS) in June.
Featured image by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.