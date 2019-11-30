Support Small Businesses Saturday with these 9 must-have travel accessories
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The first Small Business Saturday was held on Nov. 27, 2010, as an initiative created by American Express. The goal was to use the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to #shopsmall and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Over the years, Small Business Saturday spending has now reached an estimated $103 billion.
Related reading: Holiday gift guide: 10 ultimate TPG staff picks
I live in Baltimore, a city that is full of amazing small businesses, such as Zeke’s Coffee, Neopol Smokery and Dangerously Delicious Pies (whose owner appeared on the ninth season of the Food Network’s “Food Network Star”). I’m a firm believer in supporting these and other small businesses. In that vein, below is my list of nine small businesses that sell wonderful holiday gifts for the travel-lover in your life (or as a treat for yourself).
Hand cream
My hands tend to be perpetually dry year-round, so I need something that will keep them moisturized, especially on long-haul flights. The Ash of All Trades, owned by TPG Small Biz Facebook group member Ashley Brown, sells a mint-scented hand cream called Mojito. It’s filled with high-quality, natural ingredients including whipped mango and shea butter. You can also buy it in Bare, Macaron and Porridge scents. They all come in a TSA-friendly 2-ounce jar that sells for $7.00. But on Small Business Saturday, you’ll get a 25% discount when you use the code SHOPSMALL at checkout.
travel Hoodie
Comfort and and flexibility are key when it comes to the clothing you wear on flights, especially long ones. Another TPG Small Biz Facebook group member, Eric Hoffman, is the founder of Loungaroo. They make a high-tech hoodie that converts into a travel pillow. It has a hidden kangaroo pouch to hold your valuables and includes an RFID-blocking pocket. It also has those handy thumb cuffs, sporting an extra long design and a cozy double-lined hood that’s great for cold weather and sleeping. The best part? It doesn’t take up a lot of space, and it’s really easy to carry. Even The Points Guy himself is a fan of wearing his Loungaroo hoodie when traveling. Normally, this travel hoodie costs $79.99, but you can get 25% off plus free shipping now through Cyber Monday when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Personalized leather passport cover
My passport expires in March 2020, and I’m thinking it’s time to get a new cover for it. The Etsy store SoGoodSoWood is selling these custom covers for a bargain $18.80 each. You can have names, initials and small designs printed on the covers, and they come in an array of color options. As someone with an unusual name (and a severe case of wanderlust), I’d love to have my moniker with a circling plane etched on my passport cover. And as a bonus — you can also order a matching luggage tag for $8.80.
Travel candle
I’m a big fan of keeping a piece of home with me while I travel. One way I do that is by bringing a Southern Elegance Candle Company travel tin in my carry-on. These $16 tins come in eight scents — fireside, orange spice, pumpkin souffle, sugar plum, vanilla noel, winter cranberry, caramel latte and sweet potato-brown sugar. The site, created by founder and CEO D’Shawn Russell, also sells full-sized candles, room and linen sprays and wax melts. Having a full-sized candle at home and a matching tin to take with you on trips is a simple way to turn any hotel or Airbnb into a home away from home.
Zipper pouch
The Sirenas zipper pouch is made by Gabby Zapata, an artist based in Los Angeles. It’s a compact 4.5 by 8 inches and made of durable canvas, making it the perfect size to carry make-up or personal items. At $18.00, it’s a great gift that comes with a personal touch.
Travel toothbrush
You can keep your teeth clean all while being environmentally friendly with this $10 gift. The set, made by Bamboo Switch, includes one bamboo toothbrush and a matching bamboo travel case. Both the handle and the case are made of 100% certified organic Moso bamboo and the bristles are made of recyclable Nylon 4. The toothbrush is naturally antibacterial, nontoxic, biodegradable and BPA free.
Tote bag
I keep an extra tote bag in my luggage in case I run out of space in my carry-on luggage (I rarely check a bag). The 18-by-18 inch large version of this double-stitched, canvas-like tote designed by Tracey Friley can be folded down and easily slipped into a carry-on pocket. It also comes in sizes 13 by 13 inches and 16 by 16 inches. At $20.99, it’s a cheap way to be covered in case you overspend on your travels. At home, it can also be used as an environmentally friendly grocery bag.
Travel cord organizer
If you’re anything like me (especially when traveling with a child), you carry plenty of electronics on your travels, including smartphones, tablets, headphones/earbuds, portable chargers, Wi-Fi hotspots and more. Almost all of those devices require a plug and a cord for charging. There’s nothing worse than digging through a bag desperately trying to find the correct cord or having to dig through seven unorganized cords to find something else at the bottom of your bag. Having this leather organizer from Brouk and Co. can be a big help. It holds all your cords, along with a pocket for plugs, and folds down from 17.5 by 7.5 inches open to a compact 7.5 by inches when closed.
Attachable AirPods case
You decided to take advantage of Black Friday deals and treat yourself to a pair of Apple AirPods, but you don’t want to lose them during your travels. That’s why elago’s AirPods Skinny Hang Case is a great way to store and keep track of them. The case is thin and includes an aluminum carabiner so you can attach it to carry-on bags, backpacks, travel carriers, pants and more. The case only costs $9.99 and is compatible with both AirPods 1 and 2 wired and wireless charging cases. Elago will have AirPod Pro hang cases available in December.
Check out more TPG gift guides here and the TPG guide on the best cards to use for holiday shopping.
Featured photo courtesy of Getty Images
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.