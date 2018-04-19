This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
IHG is offering another bonus when purchasing points for its loyalty program, IHG Rewards Club. Right now you can earn up to an 80% bonus when purchasing 15,000 points or more.
With the bonus, you should be able to snag bonus points for as little as 0.555 cents apiece, not as good as IHG’s buy points promo in March, but still a decent deal nonetheless. Here’s how the promo breaks down:
- Buy 5,000-14,000 points + 40% bonus points for as little as 0.822 cents apiece
- Buy 15,000-100,000 points + 80% bonus points for as little as 0.555 cents apiece
If you purchase the maximum 100,000 points, you’ll be purchasing IHG points at 0.555 each, making it a good deal considering TPG values them at 0.6 a pop.
It’s possible to get points for even less, too. The new IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card offers a 20% discount on point purchases. If you factor in this discount, you could potentially purchase points for 0.444 cents each.
Additionally the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card can boost the value of your points even more with its fourth night free on award redemptions, essentially making your points worth 25% more when redeeming on stays of four nights. Make sure to check out the list of discounted IHG properties through IHG PointBreaks, which can allow you to snag a room for as few as 5,000 points a night.
How To Buy Points
- Visit IHG’s Buy Points link.
- Enter your name, IHG Rewards Club number, PIN and email address to log in.
- Select the number of points you want to purchase.
- Enter your credit card information and billing address and click Continue.
- Confirm the details, check the box to agree to the Terms and Conditions and click Pay Now.
IHG has changed the restrictions when it comes to how many points you can purchase each year, raising the limit from 60,000 to 100,000 points per year (you can also receive an additional 100,000 gifted points per calendar year, up from 60,000). It can take up to 72 hours for the points to post to your account.
If you don’t have the IHG Premier Credit Card you’ll want to make sure you use a card like the Chase Freedom Unlimited or The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express since the purchase is from Points.com. These cards are great options for non-category bonus spend.
Featured image courtesy of Intercontinental Le Moana Bora Bora.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
With this card you'll get IHG Rewards Platinum Elite status which more than negates the value of the $89 annual fee.
- Earn 125,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening
- Enjoy a Free Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide. Plus, enjoy a free reward night when you redeem points for any stay of 4 or more nights
- Earn 40 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel for the first 12 months - after that, 25X points.
- Earn 4X points on all other purchases for the first 12 months – after that, 2X points at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases.
- Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier card member
- Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card
- IHG Rewards Club Bonus points are redeemable at hotels such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Indigo® Hotels & Holiday Inn®
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.