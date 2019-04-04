This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express has a long list of luxury travel perks, as you would expect from a card with a $595 annual fee (see rates & fees). In addition to a two-tiered 75,000-point welcome bonus (50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an additional 25,000 points after you spend another $10,000, all in the first 3 months), the card offers a comprehensive set of airport lounge benefits, Gold elite status with both Hilton and Marriott, and a 35% rebate when you use your points to pay for eligible flights with Amex Travel.
The card also offers 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel and a 50% bonus on purchases over $5,000 (up to 1 million additional points per year), but one area where the Business Platinum falls a little flat is everyday, non-bonus spending. This spending only earns 1 Membership Rewards point per dollar spent. Doctor of Credit is reporting that some existing Business Platinum card holders are being targeted with an offer to earn 10,000 bonus points (worth $200 based on TPG’s valuations) after spending $10,000 by June 1, 2019. This offer is subject to change at anytime.
Again, this offer is targeted, and you’ll have to enroll on the American Express website to earn the bonus points. You can use this link to see if your account is targeted.
This effectively raises the card’s earning rate to 2 points per dollar spent on non-bonus purchases, in line with the Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express, which earns 2x points on the first $50,000 spent each year (then 1x). This 2x earning rate, which amounts to a 4% return based on TPG’s valuations, is the best value you can possibly get for everyday spending.
This is a great offer if you’re able to spend $10,000 in the next three months, but if you fall short and only manage to spend $9,999 you won’t get any type of bonus. In that case you would be better off sticking to the Blue Business Plus, though there are a few reasons this Business Platinum offer might still win.
If you’re lucky enough to get targeted for this offer while you’re still working on your welcome bonus for this card, you can get a great value. The Business Platinum is currently offering 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first 3 months, and another 25,000 points after you spend $20,000 total in the first 3 months. With this targeted offer, you’d end up earning 85,000 Membership Rewards points — a great haul, worth $1,700 based on TPG’s valuations.
Another advantage of the Business Platinum card is that, unlike the Blue Business Plus, it doesn’t carry any foreign-transaction fees. So if you frequently travel or do business outside the US, you can take advantage of this offer without racking up any pesky fees.
For rates & fees of the Business Platinum Amex, click here.
Aside from the up to 100,000 points welcome bonus, Amex recently made huge improvements to the Business Platinum Card, including the fact that you will now earn 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more, earn 5x on flights and eligible hotels at Amextravel.com and cardholders will receive a $200 airline fee credit each year.
- Welcome Offer: Earn up to 100,000 Membership Rewards® points.
- Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
- Get 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.
- Get 50% more Membership Rewards® points. That's 1.5 points per dollar, on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more. You can get up to 1 million additional points per year.
- 35% Airline Bonus: Use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of a flight with your selected qualifying airline, and you can get 35% of the points back, up to 500,000 bonus points per calendar year.
- Enroll to get up to $200 in statement credits annually by getting up to $100 semi-annually for U.S. purchases with Dell. Terms apply.
- Get one year of Platinum Global Access from WeWork. With this membership, you can access 300+ premium, inspiring workspaces in 75+ cities. To get this exclusive offer, enroll between 2/15/2019 and 12/31/2019.
