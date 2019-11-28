Buckle up: A “bomb cyclone” could affect your Thanksgiving travel home
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Weather across the U.S. has been anything but ideal over the past few days and unfortunately, there’s more bad news ahead for travelers.
A “bomb cyclone” is expected to hit Minnesota today with the brunt of the storm happening between Friday and Sunday. This storm will bring snow, rain and ice, making travel home from the holidays more difficult and dangerous. There are currently no weather waivers being issued by any of the major airlines, but if the storm is as bad as forecasters are predicting then it could cause a lot of delays and cancellations.
Also known as, bombogenesis, this weather activity happens when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters, according to NOAA. The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system is a process that creates what is known as a bomb cyclone.
Over on the West Coast, those in Northern California and Oregon experienced a white Thanksgiving, which prompted the closure of Interstate 5, which stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego all the way up to Blaine, Wash., near the Canadian border. This made travel to and from California and Oregon difficult. As for those in Southern California, two inches of rain which caused a flash flood warning.
Meanwhile on the East Coast, residents are experiencing high winds up to 35 mph. The high winds forced those in the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade to fly the ballons lower. Despite the precautions taken, some balloons couldn’t handle the wind and took a beating, with Ronald McDonalds leg being deflated.
All of this weather craziness has caused flight interruptions across the U.S. As of 2:00 p.m. today, 877 flights have been delayed and 33 flights were cancelled across the U.S. according to FlightAware. The numbers were even higher on on Nov 27 — one of the busiest travel days of the year — with nearly 5,600 delayed and 800 cancelled flights across the country. Currently topping the list for most delayed and cancelled flights in the U.S. is Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), with American Airlines being the biggest domestic culprit of flight interruptions.
If you have upcoming travel plans whether it be flying or driving, be sure to keep an eye on the weather in your area, as it could affect your travels.
Featured photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.