British Airways swaps terminals at London Heathrow for some U.S. flights
British Airways’ winter timetable began on Sunday, and with that update, the airline swapped a number of routes between Terminal 3 and Terminal 5, the two terminals it uses at London Heathrow (LHR). Two of those swaps affect U.S. destinations, San Diego and Phoenix.
Effective Sunday, October 27, the airline swapped the following flights between terminals:
- Billund (BLL), Hanover (HAJ), Zagreb (ZAG) and San Diego (SAN) now depart from Terminal 3;
- Luxembourg (LUX), Lyon (LYS) and Phoenix (PHX) now depart from Terminal 5.
British Airways operates the majority of its flights from its home base of Terminal 5. However, no one terminal is large enough to be able to accommodate all of the airline’s routes. Because of that, the British airline also operates a number of flights out of Terminal 3.
Terminal swaps don’t occur very often, but it’s important that travellers know which terminal their flight departs from to avoid potential issues. The minimum time required for flight connections, known as Minimum Connection Time (MCT), also changes when there’s a terminal transfer involved. If a connection is within the same terminal, the MCT at LHR is 60 minutes, while it’s 90 minutes when there’s a transfer between terminals involved.
British Airways runs a summer and a winter timetable and switches between the two in March and October. Any major route adjustments, such as new routes or seasonal routes, as well as timing and aircraft changes, tend to be scheduled to coincide at the same time.
For the most up-to-date flight information (including terminal information and flight delays), always check with the airline before heading to the airport.
Featured photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
