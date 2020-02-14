British Airways surprising JFK passengers with free Valentine’s Day upgrades
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways is showing its passengers some extra love this Valentine’s Day with surprise upgrades on travel from Newark (EWR) and JFK.
The fun began last night, Feb. 13, where BA treated random passengers to champagne, MarieBelle chocolates and dinner in JFK’s Concorde room. A handful of those customers also got a lucky Club World upgrade. Check out passengers reactions in the video below.
If you’re traveling on BA from Newark (EWR) or JFK today, Feb. 14 then you too could also end up with a surprise Club World upgrade while hopping over the pond. Even if you’re not lucky enough to get the coveted upgrade, BA is still treating all of its passengers to the luxury MarieBelle chocolates.
Related: Review of British Airways Club Suite on the refurbished 777, New York to London
If you do get the Club World upgrade, you can except to enjoy a lie-flat seat that is made up into a luxurious bed all while enjoying restaurant-style dining and sipping wine or champagne. On top of that, you’ll also receive a nice amenity kit that features products from The White Company.
While a surprise upgrade is ideal, it may not be in the cards. However, if you have an upcoming British Airways flight and are considering upgrading, be sure to read Christian Kramer’s guide to the best BA Club World seats.
Finally, if you happen to be flying this Valentine’s Day be sure to check out our article on all the freebies you can snag at airports across the United States.
Featured photo by Ben Smithson/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.