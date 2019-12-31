British Airways refreshing Heathrow lounges in 2020
British Airways has finished its 100th year centenary by outlining priorities for the next 12 months, which will include updates to Heathrow Airport lounges.
As part of the airline’s 20 ‘New Year’s Resolutions for 2020’, it has revealed several lounges lined up for upgrades, including:
- London Heathrow (LHR)
- Edinburgh (EDI)
- Berlin (TXL/BER)
The Elemis Spa in its New York (JFK) lounge will also be refreshed.
The airline has not revealed the extent to which the Heathrow lounges will change as part of the refreshment. This could mean a completely new design and style as seen in its newly opened lounge at Rome (FCO) earlier this year, though using the word ‘refresh’ rather than upgrade or refurbishment suggests the changes may be more cosmetic rather than significant changes.
British Airways operates seven different lounges at Heathrow Airport terminals 3 and 5 as its largest hub catering to a wide range of business class, first class and high status passengers. Even if each lounge is refreshed during 2020 it is likely only one lounge will be done at a time as the airline will not want to risk more disruption to passenger experience than absolutely necessary.
Berlin’s new Brandenburg Airport (BER) is set to finally open in October 2020, almost a decade late and more than $1.1 billion over budget. As British Airways is likely to switch Berlin operations from Tegel (TXL) to Brandenburg Airport once the new airport officially opens, the lounge improvement is likely to be the building of a new lounge at Brandenburg.
Other New Year’s resolutions for the airline include:
- The majority of BA aircraft to be Wi-Fi enabled by the end of 2020
- New uniforms for staff
- More aircraft to be fitted with the airline’s new Club Suite
- Taking delivery of its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, which will debut on the Atlanta (ATL) route in February 2020
Featured image by Daniel Ross / The Points Guy
