British Airways pilots agree to new pay deal
British Airways pilots have reached a new pay agreement just in time for the winter holidays.
Terms of the new contract have not yet been made public, but the union said 90% of its members voted to approve the proposal.
Earlier this year, British Airways pilots temporarily grounded the whole airline when they walked off the job.
The demonstration happened amid a contract dispute, in which the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) was pushing BA to increase its members’ wages.
Although there was no threat of another strike on the immediate horizon, the deal adds a measure of stability for the company as external factors like Brexit make its operating environment somewhat uncertain.
Featured photo by Ben Smithson/The Points Guy.
