British Airways ups service to Cape Town, Miami and Seattle while China flights are grounded
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways is increasing service on some of its long-haul routes this spring, a move that allows it to redeploy some of its widebody planes that had been flying on the carrier’s now-suspended routes to China.
The airline is beefing up its spring schedule between London (LHR) and three overseas markets: Cape Town (CPT), Miami (MIA) and Seattle (SEA).
Here’s what you can expect:
- Three new weekly services between Cape Town (CPT) from March 30 through April 19. British Airways’ February schedule shows that it already offers two daily round-trips to CPT from LHR as well as three weekly flights from London Gatwick (LGW).
- One additional daily service between Miami (MIA) from April 1 through May 31. British Airways already flies two daily round-trip flights on the route.
- One additional daily service between Seattle (SEA) from May 1 through May 31. British Airways already offers daily service between the cities with at least one flight per day.
This announcement of additional frequencies comes after BA announced that it would be suspending all mainland China flights until at least the end of March due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Further reading: Cape Town travel guides, Miami travel guides, The best times to visit Seattle
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
Featured photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.