British Airways A350 damaged in paint shop

 Zach Wichter
6h ago

A British Airways Airbus A350 was damaged while being painted, likely delaying its delivery to the airline.

Flight Global first reported that the plane sustained surface damage from some of the equipment in the paint shop.

Airbus confirmed the incident to Flight Global, and British Airways said the manufacturer is working to deliver the aircraft “shortly.”

BA has 18 A350s on order, and its route map for the aircraft is slowly expanding. After the first of the planes were delivered, the airline put them into short-haul service so crews could get more comfortable working the jet.

Photo by Daniel Ross / The Points Guy.

The A350s are now on long-haul services for BA, already serving Dubai and Toronto from London, with plans to send them to Tel Aviv and Bangalore in the coming months as more get delivered.

TPG got a preview of the new planes before they entered service, so here’s what to expect if you’re going to fly one.

Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.

Zach Wichter covers the aviation industry for TPG. He previously worked for The New York Times.
