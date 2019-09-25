This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
All you have to do is sign up for Brex and transfer your reward points to TrueBlue to potentially win one of five round-trip JetBlue flights for you and a companion.
As announced on Sept. 24, 2019, Brex has partnered with JetBlue to offer its customers a way to transfer their points to JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program. JetBlue joins Brex’s current list of six other transfer partners, which gives cardholders the opportunity to book travel to more than 100 destinations across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America with TrueBlue points.
To celebrate the partnership, Brex is giving cardholders the chance to win one of five round-trip JetBlue flights to any JetBlue destination — plus an additional ticket for a companion. Winners will be chosen based on the number of Brex Rewards points transferred to TrueBlue points between Sept 24, 2019, and Oct. 24, 2019, and they will be able to book up to two flights (worth up to $2,000 each) to a getaway spot of their choosing. Winners will be announced in November.
Related reading: New bonus for converting ThankYou Points to JetBlue offers best transfer rate yet
This contest is a great opportunity to win a round-trip ticket for your holiday vacation, with many popular JetBlue routes falling well within the $2,000 price limit per ticket. For example, here are a few holiday trips you could book through this contest:
|
Route:
|
Blue Flex pricing:
|New York City (JFK) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|$546.60
|San Francisco (SFO) to New York City (JFK)
|$1,440
|New York City (JFK) to Hawaii (HNL) – operated by Hawaiian Airlines
|$855
|Boston (BOS) to New York City (JFK)
|$414.60
|Boston (BOS) to Bermuda (BDA)
|$536.69
|Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Costa Rica (SJO)
|$1,136.82
*All approximate cash pricing was pulled Sept. 23, 2019.
If you’re interested in trying out JetBlue’s Mint premium business class product, you could also book an eligible round-trip ticket from New York (JFK) to Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI) for $1,318.
Bottom line
Contest winners are eligible to book any JetBlue flight of their choosing (including JetBlue Mint, one of our favorite domestic business class products at TPG). You can find full contest details are here. This is open to any Brex customer, whether you signed up 10 months ago or 10 minutes ago.
Not currently a Brex customer?
Official application link: Apply for the Brex Card for Startups today to earn a 75,000 sign-up bonus and start taking advantage of Brex’s new partnership with JetBlue.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
- [For 9/24/19 through 10/31/19] 75,000 in Brex Rewards points upon signup and waived card fees for life (equal to $750+ value)*
- No personal guarantee needed - we do not ask for a personal credit check or security deposit during the application.
- Credit limits 10-20x higher than traditional small business corporate cards.
- $100,000 bank balance required to qualify for Brex.
- Exclusive signup offers from the best products and tools for your business (e.g. AWS, Google Ads, WeWork, Salesforce) worth over $50,000 in value.
- Earn points on every dollar spent with industry-leading multipliers: 7x on rideshare, 4x on travel, 3x on restaurants, 2x on software subscriptions and 1x on all other transactions.
- Miles transfer program to 7 airlines (including JetBlue, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Air France, and more) and their loyalty programs, giving Brex customers access to book travel across all of the major global airline alliances - Star Alliance, Oneworld, and SkyTeam.
- 30-day charge card running on the Mastercard network. Enjoy global acceptance with no foreign transaction fees.
- Make employee expenses seamless - automated receipt-capture and expense matching and reconciliation via text and email. Instantly add new users and set spending limits.
- Simplify reconciliation with built-in integrations with Quickbooks, Xero and more.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.