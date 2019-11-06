The Brex corporate card co-founder explains how the company got to a $2.5 billion valuation
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are a handful of options to choose from on the market for corporate credit cards. But the co-founders of Brex wanted to provide tech startups and e-commerce companies a card that no other issuer was offering. On this round-table episode of the Talking Points, the co-CEO and co-founder, Henrique Dubugras, and the head of Brex partnerships and awards, Thomas Piani, explain what sets the Brex corporate card apart; their latest product, Brex Cash; and how they’ve built a company worth over $2.5 billion.
“We understand that startups, commerce, restaurants, and hotels are very different businesses and have very different needs. And we have this mission to get rid of personal guarantees.” – Henrique Dubugras, co-CEO and co-founder, Brex
Host Brian Kelly shares his skepticism around whether or not the card holds up against popular cards like the The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business, as well as Brex’s strategy behind the card’s generous bonus categories. Brex card holders also have access to seven airline partners. TPG finds out which carrier they tend to use the most and why Brex introduced a physical lounge right from the start.
“If you’re a founder, you can go between two [venture capital] meetings or entertain a potential investor or a candidate in a space other than your office, which you know, for having seen at Brex, Brex’s first offices [were] sometimes less glamorous than you would want it to be. That was the initial idea.”
Brex is unconventional in many aspects, and if you live in NYC you might have noticed their unusual marketing tactics — something Dubugras also explains on the podcast.
Aren’t subway ads the best? #fyreyourcorporatecard pic.twitter.com/QQwmDeGJVL
— Pat Cines (@patrickcines) March 13, 2019
You can listen to this episode above, or wherever you choose to listen. Make sure you subscribe for free, leave a review, and tell a friend to tune in.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.