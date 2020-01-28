Major earthquakes hit Caribbean
A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Caribbean with shocks felt as far away as Miami on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit near the Cayman Islands according to the United States Geographical Services.
There’s been several large aftershocks, but thankfully no injuries or deaths have been reported.
The earthquake is now the strongest on record for the Caribbean region since the 1946 quake off the coast of the Dominican Republic according to According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration records.
Following the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) issued a tsunami warning for the Caribbean region. However, at 3:43 p.m. EST on Jan. 29 the PTWC recalled the warning, stating “The tsunami threat from this earthquake has passed and there is no further threat.”
Though the tsunami warning was called off for the rest of the Caribbean, there was a 0.4 foot tsunami wave observed in George Town, Cayman Islands. Prior to that, residents of the Cayman Islands could see the quake in action with water towers pouring over as seen in this tweet.
Video of the Earthquake from the Cayman Islands Showing water pouring from water towers from the strong shaking! #earthquakes #earthquake #jamaica #cuba #caymanislands #shaking #Quake pic.twitter.com/fulM7PY2Fm
— WX-EatonvilleWA (@EatonvilleWAWX) January 28, 2020
440 miles away from the epicenter, people in Miami also felt the shocks. One twitter user shared this video, showing her light fixtures swaying from the aftershocks.
There was just a 7.3 magnitude earth quake in Jamaica.
In my apt in Miami – this just happened.
Could feel the whole building swaying.
Crazy! pic.twitter.com/r5pPJzcLvm
— Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) January 28, 2020
Featured photo by Westend61/Getty Images.
