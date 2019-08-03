This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For a limited time, LifeMiles members can earn a whopping 6 miles per $1 spent on Booking.com reservations. This offer allows LifeMiles members to earn triple miles with hotel booking site.
The offer is available from August 1 through September 30, 2019. Members must book their stay through the official LifeMiles/Booking.com portal, accessed via this link. Additionally, miles will only be earned on the base room rate. Taxes and fees will not be counted toward the miles earned during a stay.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, LifeMiles are currently valued at 1.7 cents each. Additionally, members can maximize the value of their miles when they redeem miles for flights to Asia. In fact, now through August 14, mileage redemptions to Asia are available at a discount of 31%.
Here is a sample breakdown of a stay at the Westin Downtown St. Louis later this month:
- Nightly rate with taxes/fees: $250
- Nightly rate without taxes/fees: $214
- What you’d earn normally: 428 LMs
- What you’d earn during this promo: 1,284 LMs
At TPG’s valuation, the miles earned during that sample one-night stay are worth nearly $22, compared to $7.30 if booked after the promotion.
LifeMiles are a great way to fly premium products including Lufthansa First Class, United Polaris, and Air New Zealand Business Class. Miles can be used on Star Alliance and Avianca partner airlines.
Remember, to take advantage of this promotion, members must book through the official LifeMiles/Booking.com portal. It’s also worth noting that LifeMiles earned via Booking.com can take up to 10 weeks to post to an account.
For the full terms and conditions, click the “Rules for Accrual” near the top right-hand corner of the Booking.com LifeMiles portal.
Featured image of a room at the St. Regis Bangkok by Zach Griff / The Points Guy
