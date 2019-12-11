Book by midnight: Southwest flights from $29 one way
Southwest love shines just a little bit brighter on California. Right now you can score flights between Southern California and Northern California for as low as $29 one way. But you have to act fast. The offer expires at midnight on December 11, 2019.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: LAX/SFO/SAN/SFO/SJC/SMF/BUR/ONT/OAK
Cost: from $29 one way in economy
Dates: book by 11:59 p.m. Pacific time Dec. 11 for select dates in January through March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of sale fares you can book:
Ontario (ONT) to San Francisco (SFO) from $58 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sacramento (SMF) for $58 round-trip nonstop:
