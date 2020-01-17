Book a Valentine’s Day weekend getaway from $69 round-trip
Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, making it the perfect time for a romantic weekend getaway.
Couples trips are a great way to unplug and spend time to together. And what better way to do that than by exploring a new destination?
We’ve searched for flights under $140 all across the U.S. to both expected and unexpected destinations — from Music City to Paris of the Plains to the Golden Gate City. We hope one of these spots sparks your (and your loved one’s) interest for a weekend getaway.
Some of these fares are aboard low-cost carriers like Frontier which charge extra for carry-ons and checked baggage, but with some smart packing this shouldn’t be too much of a problem for a quick weekend trip. The first one we found is from Philadelphia to Nashville, known as Music City ($69 round-trip). Next is a trip to Kansas City (Paris of the Plains) from Orlando for $97 round-trip. Or we propose a jaunt to San Francisco (Golden Gate City) from LA for $107 round-trip, and more. Take a look at the fares below:
Airlines: Frontier, Alaska, American, Delta, United, JetBlue
Cost: From $69 round-trip
Dates: February 14-16
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Philadelphia (PHL) to Nashville (BNA) for $69 round-trip nonstop on Frontier:
Orlando (MCO) to Kansas City (MCI) for $97 round-trip nonstop on Frontier: Los Angeles (LAX) to San Francisco (SFO) for $107 round-trip nonstop on Alaska:
Denver (DEN) to Salt Lake City (SLC) for $116 round-trip nonstop on Delta:
Boston (BOS) to Philadelphia (PHL) for $117 round-trip nonstop on American: Atlanta (ATL) to Chicago (ORD) for $130 round-trip nonstop on United: New York (LGA) to Boston (BOS) for $137 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
The only drawback is some of these fares are in basic economy. Basic economy means different things to different airlines, but you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag, and you probably won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade, or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.
Have you planned or are you planning a Valentine’s weekend trip? Sound off in the comments below on where you’re going.
Featured photo courtesy of Getty Images.
