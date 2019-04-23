Last Chance: Earn 100k Marriott Points With Bonvoy Amex Cards
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
We’re closing in on the end date for 100,000-point offers on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card. You only have until Apr. 24 to earn 100k points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. We don’t know what the welcome bonuses will be after Apr. 24, but it’s a safe bet that they’ll be lower than 100k, so now’s the time to apply if you can meet the minimum-spending requirement in the first 3 months.
Based on TPG’s valuations, 100,000 Marriott points are worth $800. TPG recently lowered his valuation of Marriott points from 0.9 cents apiece to 0.8 cents due to post-SPG/Marriott merger issues, but your 100k points can still take you far, whether you use them for more than 15 nights at a Category 1 hotel, one night at a top-tier Category 8 property like the St. Regis Maldives or transfer your points to one of 40-plus airline partners (with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points you transfer).
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex
The Bonvoy Brilliant is the top-of-the-line personal credit card in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, with a $450 annual fee (see rates & fees). It comes with plenty of perks, including:
- Up to $300 Marriott Bonvoy statement credit each cardmember year — For eligible Marriott Bonvoy purchases including room rates
- Free night award — For properties that cost up to 50,000 points, awarded each year after your account anniversary
- Complimentary Marriott Gold elite status — This status level gets you benefits including a 25% points bonus, priority late checkout and upgrades to enhanced rooms
- Earn 6x points on Marriott stays; 3x at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines (2x points on everything else)
In our review of the Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, we outline why it’s a great option for Marriott loyalists and even infrequent Marriott guests.
Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex
If you’re looking for a business credit card and could use some Marriott points (and a few benefits at Marriott properties), the Bonvoy Business Amex is worth a look. It has a $125 annual fee (see rates & fees) and offers the following perks:
- Free night award — For properties that cost up to 35,000 points, awarded each year after your account anniversary
- Complimentary Marriott Silver elite status — And you can earn Gold status after spending $35,000 in calendar year
- Earn 6x points on Marriott stays; 4x at US restaurants, US gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers and US purchases for shipping (2x points on everything else)
Check out our review of the Bonvoy Business Amex for more info.
Bottom Line
Apr. 24 is the date to keep in mind if you’re looking for more Marriott points and have been eying the Bonvoy Brilliant or Bonvoy Business. If you need inspiration for using the windfall of points you’ll earn from the welcome bonuses (not to mention the free night awards you’ll get with the cards), see these posts:
Official application links: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card with a 100,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $5,000 on your card within the first three months of card membership until April 24.
For rates & fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, click here.
For rates & fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex, click here.
