This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We love a good partnership here at TPG — whether it’s Delta’s newest link with Ticketmaster or Lyft’s stackable earnings with three different brands. Lufthansa seems to agree with us, as it’s currently running promotions with four different hotel chains this summer, all offering tons of different options for double-dipping on your rewards.
IHG Rewards
One of my favorite brands for its purchasable elite status, IHG is offering up to a 50% bonus on Miles & More earnings this year:
- Promotion runs now through December 31, 2019 (for both stays and booking)
- Earning preferences on your account must be set to “Miles and More”
- Valid only at stays within the US
- No registration required
It’s worth noting that — despite being marketed as a “50%” bonus — stays at the two limited-service brands that usually only award 1 mile per dollar spent (Staybridge and Candlewood) are actually offering a 100% bonus, as you’ll earn 2 miles/$ at these properties during the promotional period.
How to pay: Use a card like the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card (25x points on IHG stays for the first 12 months; then 10x points) or the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x Ultimate Rewards points on all travel purchases).
Marriott
Though many have been less-than-positive about the Marriott Bonvoy program, the program itself remains robust, with the world’s largest hotel footprint and a new home-sharing platform seeking to compete with Airbnb. If you’re after Miles & More miles, Marriott is offering up to 1000 bonus miles on stays throughout Europe:
- Promotion is valid on stays from now to December 31, 2019
- Booking must be made by August 31, 2019
- Miles must be selected as the earning preference on your account.
- 1,000 bonus miles per stay at Luxury and Premium brands
- 500 bonus miles per stay at Select and Longer Stay brands
- No registration required
Since these are per stay rather than per night, they’d be more lucrative on shorter stays. TPG’s most recent valuations peg Miles & More miles at 1.4 cents apiece, so you’re taking home an extra $7 or $14 worth of miles, depending on the type of property you’re visiting.
How to pay: Use a card like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (both of which offer 6x points on Marriott stays at participating locations) or the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x Ultimate Rewards points on all travel purchases).
Wyndham
Perhaps not as well-known as some of its competitors, Wyndham is still punching above its weight class, offering double Miles & More miles earned on each stay:
- Promotion is valid now 31 August, 2019
- Stays must be completed by September 1, 2019
- Double miles apply on your first three stays.
- Earning preferences must be set to “I’d like to earn airline miles/rail
points”
- No registration required
Wyndham’s changes from earlier this year doubled the award rates at the most luxurious properties, and with all-inclusive resorts no longer participating, you may not want to earn Wyndham Rewards points anymore. This is a nice promotion if you’re looking for a good airline to choose instead.
How to pay: Use a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x Ultimate Rewards points on all travel purchases) or Citi Premier Card (3x points on all travel purchases).
Best Western
Though Best Western typically gets much less fanfare than brands such as, say, Hilton Honors, the hotel chain is quite large, with over 4,000 properties worldwide. They’ve jumped in on the Miles & More game as well, with the opportunity to earn up to 3,000 bonus miles on stays:
- Valid now through June 30, 2019
- Each stay earns a different bonus:
- Stay 1 you‘ll receive 500 bonus miles
- Stay 2 you‘ll receive 1,000 miles
- Stay 3 you‘ll receive 1,500 miles
- Register here for the promotion
- No specific date is noted for when the stay must be completed by, though the promotion states “April to July”
If you max out this promotion, you’d take home 3,000 miles, worth $42 based on TPG’s valuations. Since Best Western properties tend to be quite inexpensive, this could be a great option to snag more valuable earnings than you’d otherwise get through Best Western’s own promotion.
How to pay: Use a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x Ultimate Rewards points on all travel purchases) or Citi Premier Card (3x points on all travel purchases).
Important Reminder
Just note that for all of these promotions, you must elect to earn Miles & More miles instead of points in the given hotel program. That may make these less attractive for those of you looking to maximize your hotel stays, but for one or two nights at a property with limited use for you in the future, earning bonus miles could represent a solid option.
Featured photo by Ryan Patterson/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.