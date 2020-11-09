Buy $500 Delta gift card, get $50 bonus gift card made out of retired DC-9
If you’re an aviation enthusiast with Delta Air Lines as your airline of choice, this one’s for you.
Right now, and while limited supplies last, those who purchase $500 in Delta physical or e-gift cards can get a bonus limited-edition $50 Delta gift card that is made out of a retired DC-9 aircraft. As reported by Doctor of Credit, this is what #avgeek dreams are made of.
Delta’s site states the $50 promotional gift cards are “made from aluminum cut from various locations on the DC-9’s fuselage and tail. As a result, each card will be unique in color, texture, and thickness and may look slightly different from the card pictured in the photos. The front of the card you receive may be white, blue, or metallic in color, and the back may be metallic or coated with the original green zinc chromate anti-corrosion primer.”
The terms state the offer is limited to the first 500 purchasers, limit one per person, so these may not last long. Be sure that the bonus $50 promotional gift card displays in your cart as shown below.
If you do make the purchase, you might as well earn as many points as possible in the process.
While Delta gift cards purchases no longer trigger the Amex airline fee credits, the purchase should code as an airline purchase and trigger the associated airline bonus points from The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x points when booked directly with the airline or via Amextravel; starting Jan. 1, 2021, earn 5x points on up to 500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points) or even a Delta co-branded credit card such as the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express (5x miles on eligible Delta purchases through the end of the year plus bonus elite MQMs). Just be sure and purchase the Delta gift cards on a desktop site, and not a mobile site as they can code differently.
Another option may be to use a credit card that awards a bonus on PayPal this quarter, such as the Chase Freedom Flex since PayPal is a check-out payment option.
And of course, you can use the value on the $50 promo gift card online and still hang onto the physical gift card as a collector’s item. That makes this $550 in Delta airfare, plus a piece of aviation history, all for a flat $500.
Featured image by David McNew/Getty Images
