Boeing has conducted nearly 500 Boeing 737 MAX test flights to evaluate the latest software update that the jetmaker hopes will allow the plane to fly again.
That’s according to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who spoke Monday at the Global Business Travel Association conference in Chicago.
Muilenburg said he had personally flown on two of those test flights. He also reiterated that the company has much work to do if it is to win back the confidence of travelers.
“We know that trust has been damaged over the last few months, and we own that and we are working hard to re-earn that trust going forward,” Muilenburg said in an interview to CNBC on the sidelines of the conference.
Boeing’s troubled MAX jets have been grounded since March, following the second of a pair of crashes that – combined – killed 346 people.
Muilenburg said Boeing still expects to seek recertification for the jet from the Federal Aviation Administration in September, a move the company hopes will clear the plane to begin flying by the end of the year.
Still, even with that timeline, it remains unclear how soon the jet could return the service for airlines. At least two North American airlines – Southwest and Air Canada – have now removed the jets from their schedules through early January.
