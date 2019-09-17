This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re an AvGeek living in or near Seattle, or are going to travel to the area, clear your calendars. For six days only, Boeing is giving you the opportunity to get up close to a brand new 787-9 at the Future of Flight Museum.
The museum, located near Everett, WA, is open year-round and offers tours of Boeing’s factory. It also has a free observation deck at the northwest corner of Paine Field, offering views of runway 16R as well as Boeing’s newest planes fresh off the manufacturing line. From September 16-22, the museum is offering an additional tour that’ll appeal to AvGeeks and aviation lovers— a 30 minute guided tour of the exterior of a really unique 787-9.
The tour will take place every day this week, excluding Thursday, 9/19. There are 11 time slots of 30 minutes each available each day, with the first starting at 10:15am and the last at 4:15pm. Entrance for adults aged 15+ costs $7, and children are free. Tickets must be purchased at the onsite ticket counter.
This 787-9, registration N1015B, is currently wrapped in a festive “Dreams Take Flight” purple and pink livery, which was inspired by the Employees Community Fund of Boeing (ECF). The ECF is a pooled fund of tax-deductible donations from Boeing employees that helps support local charities through grants.
Interestingly, this unique livery wasn’t painted on the plane. Instead, the plane is wrapped in the world’s largest decal to ever be applied on an aircraft. As reported by Airliner Watch, Boeing decided to repurpose this brand-new aircraft after Hong Kong Airlines canceled its order for this 787-9.
So, if you’re around Seattle this week, make a trip up to Everett to get up close to this special plane. You’ll make AvGeeks jealous around the world.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.