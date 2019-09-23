This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Bloomingdale’s shoppers rejoice! The famous department store has teamed up with several companies to add extra perks for holders of its credit card. The bonuses range from discounts to free upgrades at some of the country’s hottest new businesses:
While a couple of these offers appear to be one time only…
…Others offer discounts on a recurring basis, meaning you can score some pretty awesome value on the regular:
Though I’ve never been to/used one of these services before (ah, rural living), these are some pretty compelling offers. And they’re good through February 2020, which means that if you take full advantage you can save some serious dough. The best part? All you need to do is possess the card — it’s that simple. Thanks, Bloomingdale’s!
(Feature photo courtesy of Bloomingdale’s)
