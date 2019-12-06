News

Stop the presses: A Blockbuster pop-up just opened in New York City

 Samantha Rosen
Yesterday

Stop what you’re doing, because Blockbuster just opened a pop-up in New York City.

(We’ll let that sink in for a minute.)

Everyone’s favorite video rental store from the 1990s is back in action … at least for the next week. From Dec. 6 to Dec. 15, lifestyle and streetwear brand Dumbgood will revive the beloved destination for VHS, DVD and video game rentals at an event in the Big Apple. While there won’t be any actual videotapes available, there will be T-shirts, sweatshirts, backpacks, coffee mugs and totes galore. The totes even say “Be Kind, Rewind” — words to live by.

If you weren’t excited already, there will also be an assortment of merchandise from some of your favorite 90s shows and movies, including “Cruel Intentions,” “Titanic,” “Seinfeld” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Prices of merchandise range from $12 to $368. Happy hunting, Sebastian.

We’re guessing the aesthetic will look familiar, because the pop-up is designed to mimic your favorite childhood store. So, get ready for all the nostalgia your Claire’s-loving heart can handle. The pop-up will be open at 13 Crosby St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. There’s also an online collection if you can’t make it to New York City.

While this pop-up will only be around for a week, we do have some good news: Blockbuster is not entirely extinct. In fact, there’s one franchise store left in the world — and it’s in Bend, Oregon. Sounds like a trip to Oregon is in order, right? You’ll want to read this guide on how to use Google Flights first, though. That way, you can save your money to stock up on all the copies of “Drake & Josh” you’ve ever wanted.

Blockbuster, once the pinnacle of video rentals, has been decimated by streaming services such as Amazon and Netflix in recent years. If that’s more your speed, or you want to watch a movie without leaving the comfort of your bed (we get it), you’ll want to brush up and make sure you have one of the best cards for streaming services on hand.

Featured image courtesy of Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Samantha Rosen creates lifestyle, travel and credit-card content at TPG. For over two years, she managed TPG's social media strategy and audience engagement efforts before joining the travel team. There's a good chance she's talking about how much she loves New Orleans or planning her next meal as you read this.
