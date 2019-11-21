One day only: Book BLADE to the airport, bring a buddy or your bags for free
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If commuting to JFK or LAX via BLADE has been on your bucket list, tomorrow is your lucky day. For one day only on Nov. 22, Friday, purchase a BLADE Airport seat for travel through Dec. 31, 2019 using the coupon code BLADEFRIDAY, and either bring a friend for free or bring [just about] as many bags as you want with you. That’s up to a $195 discount.
What’s to love about BLADE? According to TPG travel analyst Zach Griff, a lot. In fact, Griff used words like “seamless,” “quick” and “user-friendly” to describe his five-minute commute experience from Manhattan to JFK.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Purchase one BLADE Airport seat, and use code BLADEFRIDAY at checkout.
- Promotion code can only be used once per BLADE customer account.
- Promotion only applies to airport trips in New York and Los Angeles metros.
- Choose between two options, which cannot be combined:
- Receive one free companion seat for the same flight you book for yourself, or
- Add the “luggage pickup upgrade” at checkout, and BLADE will credit your account for the extra cost.
- You’re limited to one companion per flight.
- Your companion must travel on the same flight with you.
- These offers are only valid for purchases made on Nov. 22 for travel between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31, 2019.
- The offer cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
Featured photo by Zach Griff for The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.